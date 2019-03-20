Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HMS (HMSY)

HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2019 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings Corp. is a leading provider of cost containment solutions in the U.S. healthcare marketplace. Using innovative technology as well as extensive data services and powerful analytics, the Company delivers coordination of benefits, payment integrity, and health management and member engagement solutions to help customers recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste and abuse; effectively engage their members and better manage the care they receive; and ensure regulatory compliance. The Company serves commercial health plans, state government agencies, federal programs, at-risk providers, pharmacy benefit managers and employers. “

3/20/2019 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2019 – HMS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/6/2019 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2019 – HMS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. We reiterate our Neutral rating on HMSY shares and increase our 12-month price target to $34 from $31. This morning, HMSY reported 4Q18 results. Revenue was roughly inline with our estimates and FactSet consensus, while adjusted EPS were ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS benefited by about $0.17 in discrete tax benefits. The company also provided 2019 guidance, with revenue below our expectation and adjusted EBITDA above our prior estimate. Although margin expansion guidance was not provided for 2019, the company appears to be executing on improving profitability through solid cost management and investments in automation.””

2/7/2019 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

HMSY opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $550,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $648,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,666.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

