INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (VCV) Holdings Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NYSE:VCV) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 103,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

About INVESCO VAN KAM/COM

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

