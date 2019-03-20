Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $16.66.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 24th.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Article: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.