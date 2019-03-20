Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 435,810 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the third quarter worth $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after buying an additional 56,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 51,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VTA remained flat at $$11.16 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,951. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

