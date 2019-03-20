Invacare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 659 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,077% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 152,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,289,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,863 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,103,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE IVC opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $313.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.38.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The health services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.26. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

