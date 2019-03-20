Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,988,358,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,949,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $933,743,000 after purchasing an additional 562,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,108.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 305,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $562.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.57 and a 12 month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.40.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,005.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $14,652,271.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,493,382.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,205,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-stake-lifted-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.