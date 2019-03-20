Internet Gold Golden Lines (IGLD) Stock Price Down 26.6%

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s share price fell 26.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.58. 1,309,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 387,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Internet Gold Golden Lines stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Internet Gold Golden Lines as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

