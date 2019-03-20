International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,262,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,827 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $303,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

IFF stock opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 172,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.53 per share, for a total transaction of $22,158,572.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,198,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,577,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 923,610 shares of company stock valued at $120,992,534. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

