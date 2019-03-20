Insight Chain (INB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.34 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Insight Chain has a market cap of $68.70 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00005440 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00441387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00082625 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000827 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003322 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000216 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 312,042,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

