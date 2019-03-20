Insider Selling: Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Director Sells 713 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $30,045.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WYND traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 957,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,683. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $841,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $15,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,773,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,911,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $3,815,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 334.9% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYND shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.45 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.37.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

