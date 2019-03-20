Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Insider Sells 2,867 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) insider Vinod Lala sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $29,501.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,187.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 2,186,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,804. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 30.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 355,226 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Vonage by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 82,368 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Vonage by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,006,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vonage by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 959,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 281,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

