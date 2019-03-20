Insider Selling: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Insider Sells 17,252 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $142,846.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $795.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

