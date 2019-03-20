Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $2,001,500.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Brent Frei sold 300,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $9,426,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Brent Frei sold 56,533 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,693,728.68.

On Thursday, January 17th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $1,351,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,251,500.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,824,000 after buying an additional 2,048,846 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,607,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,011.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 538,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $12,106,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

