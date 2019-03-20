Insider Selling: PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Insider Sells 16,788 Shares of Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Andrew Okun sold 16,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,595,363.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,420.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PKI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $95.02. 401,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,972. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $98.33.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $756.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.15 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/insider-selling-perkinelmer-inc-pki-insider-sells-16788-shares-of-stock.html.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.