Insider Selling: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) COO Sells 14,726 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 14,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $842,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Larry Snider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Larry Snider sold 20,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $1,135,200.00.

On Thursday, January 31st, Michael Larry Snider sold 16,670 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,001,033.50.

LGI Homes stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 15.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded LGI Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

