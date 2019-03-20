Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) CEO Sells 23,400 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Justin D. Gover sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $327,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.81. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $211.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

