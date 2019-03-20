Insider Selling: First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 15,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $201,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. First Western Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Western Financial Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 617,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 176,469 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 484,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 249,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

