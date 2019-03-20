Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) CRO Sells 4,054 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $418,899.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,435.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven James Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Steven James Smith sold 3,846 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $388,253.70.

On Monday, March 4th, Steven James Smith sold 1,048 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $106,235.76.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after buying an additional 204,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after buying an additional 204,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,762,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 949,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,826,000 after buying an additional 81,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,702,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

