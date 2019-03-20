Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Insider Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Fund Lp Privet bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $826,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fund Lp Privet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 20th, Fund Lp Privet bought 88,966 shares of Synalloy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $1,507,084.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 11,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,786. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.25. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91.
WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/insider-buying-synalloy-co-synl-insider-acquires-55000-shares-of-stock.html.
About Synalloy
Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.