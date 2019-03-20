Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Insider Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Fund Lp Privet bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $826,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Privet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 20th, Fund Lp Privet bought 88,966 shares of Synalloy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $1,507,084.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 11,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,786. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.25. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

