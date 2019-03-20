Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane bought 188 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £125.96 ($164.59).

Ian Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Severfield alerts:

On Monday, February 18th, Ian Cochrane bought 183 shares of Severfield stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £124.44 ($162.60).

LON SFR opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.85 million and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Severfield PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Severfield PLC (SFR) Insider Purchases 188 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/insider-buying-severfield-plc-sfr-insider-purchases-188-shares-of-stock.html.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.