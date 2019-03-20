Insider Buying: Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Insider Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) insider Michael P. Landy purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael P. Landy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 15th, Michael P. Landy purchased 165 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004.75.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.59). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,336,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,368,000 after purchasing an additional 898,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 214,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 214,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,951,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 233,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased primarily to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

