Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ INNT opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -3.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

