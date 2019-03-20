Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INNT opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -3.51. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

