ING Groep NV (INGA) Receives €14.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.86 ($16.11).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.10 ($16.40) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

