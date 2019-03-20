Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $553.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $122,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,921,000 after acquiring an additional 385,851 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1,826.8% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 175,671 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 999,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 160,804 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

