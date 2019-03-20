Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 101,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.81 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

