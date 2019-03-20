Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 71,748 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,748 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 104.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fortive by 3,401.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,167 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In related news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

