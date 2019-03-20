Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 105,388 Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,388 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTXB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTXB opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This is a positive change from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $652,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,519 shares of company stock worth $2,015,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

