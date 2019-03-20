Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.25% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $100,745.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 5,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $653,863.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.71 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of THG opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

