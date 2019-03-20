Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,997,800 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Illumina by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.82.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $310.70 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.82 and a twelve month high of $372.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total value of $36,544.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,854.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

