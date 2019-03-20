Iconic Achieves Market Cap of $6,029.00 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Iconic coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic has a total market capitalization of $6,029.00 and $11.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004796 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000457 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Iconic

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com . Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

