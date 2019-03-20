Icon Plc (ICLR) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Icon worth $136,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Icon by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $679.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/icon-plc-iclr-position-reduced-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.