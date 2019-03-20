Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $613,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,147.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $38,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ichor by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Ichor by 1,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. 2,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ichor has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $498.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ichor had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

