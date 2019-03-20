IBM Retirement Fund Has $317,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4,623.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,306,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,583. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

