IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,438 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 408,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.99.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

