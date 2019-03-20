IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,747.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 17,777.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Moody’s stock opened at $178.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 268.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

