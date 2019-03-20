i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Analysts expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post $29.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.18 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $125.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.88 million to $127.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.09 million, with estimates ranging from $134.48 million to $137.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. i3 Verticals’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in i3 Verticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 277,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 152,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 104,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,772. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $581.98 million and a PE ratio of 40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

