I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Director Christopher Formant Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) Director Christopher Formant purchased 2,500 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,280.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDSY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 million, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.89. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

IDSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 22NW LP acquired a new position in I.D. Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in I.D. Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,284,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 192,173 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in I.D. Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

