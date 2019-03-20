HyreCar (HYRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HYRE. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

In related news, Director Anshu Bansal sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HyreCar stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 300.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of HyreCar worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

