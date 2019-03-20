Hurify Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,317.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Hurify token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Tidex. In the last seven days, Hurify has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $199,196.00 and approximately $6,317.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $706.54 or 0.17447055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061339 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001315 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,256,064 tokens. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . The official website for Hurify is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinMex, IDEX, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

