Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HDSN. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Hudson Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $89.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.92. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,597,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 895,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 769,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,970 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

