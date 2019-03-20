HubSpot (HUBS) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -166.02 and a beta of 1.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $119,167.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,046 shares in the company, valued at $83,768,066.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,643 shares of company stock worth $8,576,622. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

