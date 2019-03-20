Hub Group (HUBG) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,420,000 after purchasing an additional 455,514 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 327,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 244,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,685 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

