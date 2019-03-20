HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $22,882.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.02301755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00469242 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023393 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020742 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010451 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00042755 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

