Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WP Carey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WP Carey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WP Carey by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.60. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.44%.

WP Carey Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

