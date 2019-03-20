Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 244,054 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 264.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,206 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,054 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,193.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.82. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 66.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

In other news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $392,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 244,054 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/hsbc-holdings-plc-purchases-244054-shares-of-transocean-ltd-rig.html.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.