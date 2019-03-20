Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,641 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,688,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,375,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,076,000 after buying an additional 268,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after buying an additional 2,143,480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,690,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,967.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,680,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $441,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,600. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

