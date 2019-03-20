Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 116,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,286,000 after acquiring an additional 843,715 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

VO opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

