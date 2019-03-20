Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total transaction of $2,217,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total transaction of $10,514,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $434.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $573.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.24 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/hoylecohen-llc-raises-stake-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.