Horizonte Minerals (HZM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 1,351,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

